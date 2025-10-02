Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.