Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $333.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

