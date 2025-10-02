Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,149,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,559 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $23,829,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 948,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 682,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

