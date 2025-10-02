Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $489,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 52,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.