Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Intel by 114,936.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Intel by 53.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 32.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 20.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

