International Paper Company $IP Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

