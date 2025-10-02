Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $571.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISRG. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 633.9% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

