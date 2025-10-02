Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $248.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.22. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

