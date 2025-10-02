Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Stake Cut by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 118,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

