iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DVY stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.