JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

