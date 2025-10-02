JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Lifted by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.3% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

