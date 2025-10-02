Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.64. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 433,833 shares trading hands.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $424.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.76%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 265,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,541.39. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,166,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after acquiring an additional 111,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

