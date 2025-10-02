Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $173.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

