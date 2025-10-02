Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,226,000 after buying an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after buying an additional 1,031,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 987,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 929.69 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $93.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $622,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 339,419 shares in the company, valued at $30,167,560.72. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,430 shares of company stock worth $4,863,182. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.