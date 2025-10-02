L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $300.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.41. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $305.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.