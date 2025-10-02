LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,233,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,662,235.02. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,022,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,382,754 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

