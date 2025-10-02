Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) vs. Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Head to Head Comparison

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 9.29% 10.05% 3.45% Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.54 billion 30.30 $1.75 billion $2.97 24.69 Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.91 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.19

This table compares Swisscom and Liberty Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Global. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swisscom and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 3 0 0 1.75 Liberty Global 1 6 2 0 2.11

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $14.26, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Swisscom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swisscom beats Liberty Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom



Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

About Liberty Global



Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

