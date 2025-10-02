LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

