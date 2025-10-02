MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Holdings Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $170.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.59 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.18.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

