Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 13,006 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,022,407 shares of company stock worth $700,382,754 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

