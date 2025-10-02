Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 727.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19,499.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -13.39%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

