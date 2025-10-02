Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $97.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRUS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Get Merus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merus

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $94.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Merus has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Merus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Merus by 2,153.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.