Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

