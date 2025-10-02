Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

