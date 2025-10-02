Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 91,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

