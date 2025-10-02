Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $717.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,570,329. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

