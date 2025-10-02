Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.