Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $2,569,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.