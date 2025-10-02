Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

