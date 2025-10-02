Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

