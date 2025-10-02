Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Natera by 54.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Natera by 14.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 48.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $1,525,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $161.61 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,310.51. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $418,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,155. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

