NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 42.2% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

