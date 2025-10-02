NIKE’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $78.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

