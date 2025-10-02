nLight $LASR Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nLight were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nLight in the 1st quarter valued at $6,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in nLight by 140.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 705,215 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in nLight by 29.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300,924 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of nLight by 228.8% in the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 412,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 287,079 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of nLight by 515.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 229,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of nLight from $27.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In other nLight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $71,866,987.62. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,980 shares of company stock worth $10,650,501. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLight stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. nLight has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 2.48.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

