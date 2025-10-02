Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Nokia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Nokia Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

