Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

