Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,842,622 shares of company stock worth $4,731,205,179 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

AMZN stock opened at $220.63 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

