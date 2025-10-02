Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after buying an additional 424,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,235,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 5.0%

OMC opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

