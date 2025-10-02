ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 836,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 96,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $48.35 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.