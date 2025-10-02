ORG Partners LLC Sells 429 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

