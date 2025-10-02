ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 127 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $753.01 and a 200 day moving average of $673.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,570,329 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.