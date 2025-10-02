ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,670 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,994,787 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

