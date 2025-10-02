Orix Corp Ads $IX Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 388.5% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 132,800.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 234.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IX stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Orix Corp Ads has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Orix Corp Ads Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

