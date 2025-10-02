OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of OUTFRONT Media worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,814.60. The trade was a 49.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. The trade was a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

