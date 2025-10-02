Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Palomar worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Palomar Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.30. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $2,839,676. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar



Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

