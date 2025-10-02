Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 116,950.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $38.90 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $347.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

