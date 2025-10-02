Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $226,000 in Edison International $EIX

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Edison International by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 4,157.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 798,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8%

EIX stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

