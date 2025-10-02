Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WesBanco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WesBanco news, CEO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,600 shares of company stock worth $1,240,000 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.16%.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

