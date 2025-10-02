Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $FSEP

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 117.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 76,125.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:FSEP opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

