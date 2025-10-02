Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 810 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.3%

BATS NUSC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

